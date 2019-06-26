|
Anna Zyznieuski, 86; beloved wife of the late Nick; loving mother Mary (Marty) Anderson, Walter (the late Debbie), George (Laura), Lila (Bobby) Underwood; cherished grandmother of Tiffany, Lindsey, Nicholas and Douglas, Elisha, Angela and Marcus; fond great grandmother of Kaylee, Caroline, Alyxis, Jordan, Nathan, Savannah, Layla Rose and Wyatt; dear sister of Jean, Donna and the late Mary and Tamara; fond aunt of many. Visitation Saturday 10:30 AM until time of service at 12:30 PM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin). Interment Irving Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the family or . For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019