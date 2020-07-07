Annabel Bean was married to the love of her life, Richard Bean for 15 years. She remarried and was blessed with six children: Paula, Christopher, Carey, Jackie, Chaney and Charlie. She was an executive secretary for the government, ran a Day Care Center and was a Missionary for 25 years working in Washington, D.C. with Mother Teresa helping those less fortunate. She loved movies, shopping, travel, good food and her family. She was a very snappy dresser. We will miss such a vibrant and caring mother. We all love you, mom. Services Private. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Missionaries of Charity, Attn: Sister Amabella, 2325 W. 24th Pl., Chicago, IL 60608 appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.