St Margaret Mary Church
1450 Green Trails Dr
Naperville, IL 60540
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Annabelle A. Doyle Obituary
Annabelle Adeline Doyle, nee Hynes, passed away November 13, 2019 at the age of 93. Ann was the loving wife of the late Thomas Leo Doyle (CFD, Engine 104); the proud mother of Kathleen (the late William) Piwnicki and Maureen (the late John) Theodore; the beloved grandmother - Nanny - of Tom, Jackie, Meghan, Tim and Mike; the cherished daughter of the late Thomas and Marie (Gallagher) Hynes; the loving sister to the late Mary Agnes, Lillian (John) Spiegl, Alice (Martin) Brennan, Lucille (John) Casey and Laurentine (James Nelson and William) Murphy; a dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Ann was a member of the St. Cecilia and Little Flower parishes and a friend to many on the South Side.

Ann's wonderful long life will be celebrated with friends and family with a Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, December 7 at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary (1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville, IL 60540).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019
