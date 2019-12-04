|
|
Annabelle Adeline Doyle, nee Hynes, passed away November 13, 2019 at the age of 93. Ann was the loving wife of the late Thomas Leo Doyle (CFD, Engine 104); the proud mother of Kathleen (the late William) Piwnicki and Maureen (the late John) Theodore; the beloved grandmother - Nanny - of Tom, Jackie, Meghan, Tim and Mike; the cherished daughter of the late Thomas and Marie (Gallagher) Hynes; the loving sister to the late Mary Agnes, Lillian (John) Spiegl, Alice (Martin) Brennan, Lucille (John) Casey and Laurentine (James Nelson and William) Murphy; a dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Ann was a member of the St. Cecilia and Little Flower parishes and a friend to many on the South Side.
Ann's wonderful long life will be celebrated with friends and family with a Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, December 7 at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary (1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville, IL 60540).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019