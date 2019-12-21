|
Annabelle Horwitz nee Pildes, 97, beloved wife and best friend of the late Morris for 73 wonderful years; loving mother of Mara (Pat) Boettcher and Idette (Don) Minus; cherished Grandma of Rochelle Newman (David Rossel), Eric (Lisa) Newman and Bradley (Kim) Minus; adored great grandmother of Chase and Emma; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Chapel service, Sunday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information or to leave condolences (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 21, 2019