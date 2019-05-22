Home

Annabelle Whittinghill
Annabelle Whittinghill Obituary
Annabelle Whittinghill, nee Cantore, of Chicago, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob"; loving mother of Robert (Eric Goodman), Richard (Raymond Joseph) and the late Mark; proud Nani to Gabrielle, Kaitlyn and Amanda; cherished daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Cantore; dear sister of Tina (late Chris) Avino, Butchie (Phil) Sagan, Richard (late Lucy) Cantore and the late Andrew (late Rosalie), late Dominick (companion of Ereen), late Marie Valicento and late Camille (late Chuck) DiMaso; dear aunt and great-aunt to many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Lying-in-State Friday at The Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, 1224 W. Lexington, Chicago from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Frank Reda, Director. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019
