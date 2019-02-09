Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:15 PM
Edgewater Presbyterian Church
1020 W Bryn Mawr
Chicago, IL
Annalies Issleib Obituary
Annalies Issleib, 95, beloved wife of Leland; loving parent Julius (Elizabeth) Werner; and sister of Rosemarie Werner. Longtime employee of Hartford Fire Insurance; founding member of the Young Swiss Society; member of Edgewater Presbyterian Church. Memorial service Sunday, 1:15PM at Edgewater Presbyterian Church, 1020 W Bryn Mawr, Chicago. For additional information call Barr Funeral Home (773) 743-4034 or leave a condolence at BarrFuneralHome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2019
