Annamae E. Rooney, nee Dawson, resident of Westchester for 66 years, passed away at age 90 peacefully at home with her family. Beloved wife of William M. Rooney; devoted loving mother of Dianne (Richard) Duda, Michael (Roberta) Rooney, Barbara (Michael) Holland, Maureen (John) Flo, John (Karen) Rooney and the late Martin J. Rooney; she was blessed with 13 grandchildren: Brian, Lara, Eric, Christine, Ryan, Ashley, Shannon, Amy, Bill, Kelly, Graham, Tara and Colleen; great-grandmother of nine. Annamae was a devoted Catholic and Eucharistic minister. Her kindness to others was known by all of her friends, family and neighbors whom she treasured. Visitation Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private funeral mass will be held at Divine Providence Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Donations to Catholic Charities (www.catholiccharities.net
) appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.