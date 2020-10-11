1/
Annamae E. Rooney
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Annamae E. Rooney, nee Dawson, resident of Westchester for 66 years, passed away at age 90 peacefully at home with her family. Beloved wife of William M. Rooney; devoted loving mother of Dianne (Richard) Duda, Michael (Roberta) Rooney, Barbara (Michael) Holland, Maureen (John) Flo, John (Karen) Rooney and the late Martin J. Rooney; she was blessed with 13 grandchildren: Brian, Lara, Eric, Christine, Ryan, Ashley, Shannon, Amy, Bill, Kelly, Graham, Tara and Colleen; great-grandmother of nine. Annamae was a devoted Catholic and Eucharistic minister. Her kindness to others was known by all of her friends, family and neighbors whom she treasured. Visitation Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private funeral mass will be held at Divine Providence Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Donations to Catholic Charities (www.catholiccharities.net) appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Memories & Condolences

October 10, 2020
Thank you Anna Mae for being such a good friend to my late life. May the both of you enjoy together the fullness of God's love.
Jack Wilborn
October 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. You will be missed.

You were so kind to my wife and I every time we saw you. You lived a good, long life, and have touched countless lives. Our condolences to your family.
Jim & Luda Koch
Family
