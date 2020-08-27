1/
Annamae Urban
(nee Wehmeyer )- beloved wife of the late George F. Urban; loving mother of George (Margaret) Urban and Ann (Harry) McCollum; proud and cherished grandmother of Bryan and Michael Urban and Harry and Joseph McCollum; dear sister of Jerry; fond aunt of Mary Rose and Karen Stocking. Funeral Mass Friday at Mary Seat of Wisdom Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Friends are asked to meet at Church. Interment All Saints. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com . Please omit flowers.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Mary Seat of Wisdom Church
