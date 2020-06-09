Annamarie Barriball, 65, of Irvine, PA, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born on June 3, 1955, in Chicago, IL, to the late George Irvine and Dora (Voegtle) Irvine, who survives her, residing in Eau Claire, WI. She is survived by her husband Edmund J. Barriball and her daughter, Christina (Tor) Christiansen, of Wattsburg, PA. A complete obituary and condolences to the family may be found at www.nelsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.