AnnaMarie McCall, nee Smiljanic, age 87, at rest October 2, 2019, after a long battle with dementia. She was born in Chicago to Milan and Anna Smiljanic and moved to Des Plaines after her retirement. She was a teacher for many years with the Chicago Public Schools. She was the widow of the late Thomas (CPD); beloved mother of Linda Gonzales (retired CPD); grandmother of Marc Harrison, David (Alba) Gonzales, Phillip Gonzales, and Robin Gonzales (CPD); and great-grandmother of Mariano Garcia III, Evan Gonzales, Anthony Garcia, Harper Gonzales, David Gonzales Jr., Jocelyn Gonzales, and Isabella Gonzales. Visitation and Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 9 a.m., at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1006 Gillick St., Park Ridge, IL, 60068. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019