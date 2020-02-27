|
|
AnnaMarie Ofenloch, age 88; (nee DiCosola) of Mount Prospect and Chicago; beloved wife of the late LeRoy; loving mother of Valerie (Alberto) Bardelas, Craig (Connie Dresing) and Karen (Tom) Youngs; devoted grandmother of April, Dan, Eric (Ruth Livi), Matthew, Dylan and Brandon; great-grandmother of Otto; sister of Arlene (Larry) Gasner and the late Gus Kutsukos; sister-in-law of the late Leon (Joan) Ofenloch, the late Ronald (Joan) Ofenloch and the late Dennis (Lesley) Ofenloch. Anna was a member of St. Em's Gems and Resurrection Retirement Community. AnnaMarie was born and raised in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood on Taylor Street on April 5, 1931. She was a member of Jane Addams Hull House. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd. Mt. Prospect. Funeral Saturday, 11 AM from the funeral home to St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd. Mt. Prospect for 11:30 AM Mass. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the American Diabetes Association. Information 847/394-2336.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020