Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Emily Church
1400 E. Central Rd.
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for AnnaMarie Ofenloch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AnnaMarie Ofenloch


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AnnaMarie Ofenloch Obituary
AnnaMarie Ofenloch, age 88; (nee DiCosola) of Mount Prospect and Chicago; beloved wife of the late LeRoy; loving mother of Valerie (Alberto) Bardelas, Craig (Connie Dresing) and Karen (Tom) Youngs; devoted grandmother of April, Dan, Eric (Ruth Livi), Matthew, Dylan and Brandon; great-grandmother of Otto; sister of Arlene (Larry) Gasner and the late Gus Kutsukos; sister-in-law of the late Leon (Joan) Ofenloch, the late Ronald (Joan) Ofenloch and the late Dennis (Lesley) Ofenloch. Anna was a member of St. Em's Gems and Resurrection Retirement Community. AnnaMarie was born and raised in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood on Taylor Street on April 5, 1931. She was a member of Jane Addams Hull House. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd. Mt. Prospect. Funeral Saturday, 11 AM from the funeral home to St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd. Mt. Prospect for 11:30 AM Mass. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the American Diabetes Association. Information 847/394-2336.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AnnaMarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matz Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -