Annamarie Reiter nee Maher 91, at rest May 1, 2019, beloved wife of the late Lawrence; loving mother of Patricia (Tom) Knoll, Carol (Fred) Kuchta, Lee (Lynn), Mary (Larry) Cotham, Laura (Eric) Jurgenson, Catherine (Bill) Carroll, Ann (Sean) Rockway and Thomas (Denise); dearest grandmother of Sean, Lee, Jr. Lauren, Nathan (Michelle), Kevin, Brendan, Jessica (Paul), Elizabeth (Bruno), Jennifer, Megan (Aaron), Christin, Colin, Shae, Daniel and Lily; dear great grandmother of Zach, Kailyn, Layla, Emily and Quinn; fond sister of Marilyn (late Joseph) Zver, John (Lynn) Maher and the late Marge (late William) Marmitt; loving aunt and friend to many. Longtime organist and Choir Director at Mary Queen of Heaven Church for over 40 years. Visitation Sunday, May 5, 3 to 8:00 p.m. at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside, please meet at St. Patrick's Residence 1400 Brookdale Rd, Naperville on Monday, May 6 for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Patrick's Residence at www. www.stpatricksresidence.org. Funeral info 708-447-2261 or www.moravecek.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 3, 2019