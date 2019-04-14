|
|
Annamma P. Kalayil, beloved wife of the late Philip T. Kalayil, passed away on April 11 surrounded by her family. Visitation on 4/14/19 between 4:00-9:00pm will be held at Smith Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Mass begins at 10:00am on 4/15/19 at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N. Sauganash,Chicago. In lieu of flowers, please donate to CurePSP (www.psp.org) "Kalayil" or to 30 E. Podonia Rd, Ste 201, Timonium, MD 21093
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019