Anne A. Farmans, nee Antoniou, 102, of Orland Park, at rest November 9, 2020. The Beloved wife of the late Dr. Michael Farmans. The Loving mother of the late Georgene (Tassos) Chronopoulos, Annette (Chris) Stefanos, and Spencer (Janet) Farmans. Cherished grandmother of Anne Marie (Gleb) Urobushkin, Foti (Stacy) Chronopoulos , Michael Chronopoulos, Leah (Jim) Christoforidis, Michael (Krystyna) Stefanos, Leo (Joey) Stefanos. Great grandmother of Tassos, Taki, Amaleia, Gia, Vassili, Zoe, Andreas, Leo, Athena, and Ari. Caring sister of Georgia "Cookie" Stamat and the late Celeste (Maroulakis), late Mary (Gonis), and late Tony Antoniou. Sister in law of Rosalind (Farmans) Halikis and the late Constantine Farmans. Fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews, devoted friend and godmother. Born on October 2, 1918 in New Orleans Louisiana, she was the daughter of the late Andreas and Anastasia Antoniou. Anne arrived to Chicago at a very young age, where she married and began her family, her greatest love. Through her 102 years, she was known for her vitality and generosity. She inspired us all with her zest for life. We will miss her dearly and will always keep her close to our hearts. She fell asleep in the lord, at home, with family at her side. Visitation Friday November 13, 11:00 AM until time of service 12:00 Noon at SS. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church 11025 S. Roberts Rd., Palos Hills. Given current restrictions on indoor gatherings, church guidance will be followed during the service. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers donations to SS Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Orland Funeral Home, Orland Park. May Her Memory Be Eternal. For more information please call (708) 460-7500 or visit www.orlandfh.com
