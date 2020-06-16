Anne Agnes Huttner
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Agnes Huttner (nee Furlan) age 84, of Trout Valley, IL. At rest June 12, 2020.

Anne was born July 29, 1935 in Chicago to John and Emily Furlan. Growing up, Anne was known as High Pocket's daughter. She was soon joined (and is survived) by her loving sister and lifelong best friend, Emily Cooper (Ken), of Shoreview, MN. Anne is also survived by her seven children, Jim (Vera) Huttner, John (Nancy) Huttner, Tom Huttner, Ansa Hogan, Mary (Ed) Fetzer, Mike (Carren) Huttner, and Kevin (Kathleen) Huttner – her eighteen grandchildren, Rachael, Thom, Johnny, Gina, Bryan, David, Meghan, Patrick, Mary, Shannon, Mary, Michael, Jackson, Olivia, Maeve, Kaitlyn, Colleen and Ted – and her seven great-grandchildren, Tyler, Giovanni, Kayden, Owen, Mikayla, Dillon and William.

Anne was a rare and amazing woman! She raised seven children on her own by juggling two and even three jobs. Additionally, she continued her education and became the first female Computer Programmer for Cosmetique Inc., a job from which she retired in 2002.

Anne was the matriarch of her large family and was truly loved by all. Anne was gentle and kind and her passing leaves many broken hearts. While she is terribly missed, her memory lives on within our hearts. Anne's surviving family and many friends are comforted by having been part of her long and wonderful life.

Per Anne's wishes, no immediate services are scheduled. A memorial service is being planned for later this year.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved