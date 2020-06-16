Anne Agnes Huttner (nee Furlan) age 84, of Trout Valley, IL. At rest June 12, 2020.



Anne was born July 29, 1935 in Chicago to John and Emily Furlan. Growing up, Anne was known as High Pocket's daughter. She was soon joined (and is survived) by her loving sister and lifelong best friend, Emily Cooper (Ken), of Shoreview, MN. Anne is also survived by her seven children, Jim (Vera) Huttner, John (Nancy) Huttner, Tom Huttner, Ansa Hogan, Mary (Ed) Fetzer, Mike (Carren) Huttner, and Kevin (Kathleen) Huttner – her eighteen grandchildren, Rachael, Thom, Johnny, Gina, Bryan, David, Meghan, Patrick, Mary, Shannon, Mary, Michael, Jackson, Olivia, Maeve, Kaitlyn, Colleen and Ted – and her seven great-grandchildren, Tyler, Giovanni, Kayden, Owen, Mikayla, Dillon and William.



Anne was a rare and amazing woman! She raised seven children on her own by juggling two and even three jobs. Additionally, she continued her education and became the first female Computer Programmer for Cosmetique Inc., a job from which she retired in 2002.



Anne was the matriarch of her large family and was truly loved by all. Anne was gentle and kind and her passing leaves many broken hearts. While she is terribly missed, her memory lives on within our hearts. Anne's surviving family and many friends are comforted by having been part of her long and wonderful life.



Per Anne's wishes, no immediate services are scheduled. A memorial service is being planned for later this year.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store