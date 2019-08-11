Home

St Joseph's Church
7240 West 57th Street
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0501
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
7240 W. 57th St.
Summit, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
7240 W. 57th St.
Summit, IL
Anne Bolek Obituary
Anne Bolek, 93, passed away on August 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, Ted and her brother, John. She is survived by her devoted children, Tom, Jim (Karen), and Cathy (Paul) Misniak; and her treasured granddaughter, Marisah.

There will be a funeral Mass on Saturday, August 17 at St. Joseph Church, 7240 W. 57th St., Summit. Friends and relatives are invited to the church between 9 and 10 am to visit with the family, Mass at 10 am. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charities.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
