|
|
Anne (Nancy) Broeksmit Howe came to the end of a long and joyous life with family at her side at the age of 95 on November 27, 2019 at Carol Woods Retirement Community, Chapel Hill, NC. Born April 25th, 1924 in Chicago to Mary Stillman Broeksmit and John Shaw Broeksmit, she attended the Francis W. Parker School and Ferry Hall, graduating from Vassar College class of '45/44 with a degree in Mathematics. After college, Nancy taught in a one-room schoolhouse in West Virginia and learned to fly an airplane. After eleven years in Lake Forest and Winnetka, with connections to Lake Forest Academy and North Shore Country Day School, Nancy and her husband David Leavitt Howe moved in 1955 to Charlotte Country Day School, NC, raising nine children in a log home that is remembered by countless travelers, artists, friends and family for Nancy and Dave's free-thinking, welcoming, generous, and supportive spirit. Nancy was predeceased by her sons David and Fisher, her husband David, her daughter-in-law Dorothy Williams, and siblings Laura Thurston and John Shaw Broeksmit, Jr. She is survived by her sister Mary Weeks (Sinclair), her sister-in-law Jane Broeksmit, children John (Karen) of Skillman, NJ, Ben (Tricia) of St Petersburg, FL, Tom (Mary Head) of Putney, VT, Steve (Meg Ryan) of Northampton, MA, Sarah (Randy Best) of Durham, NC, Maria (David Lyons) of Annville, PA, Clarissa (Steinar Simonsen) of Wilmington, NC, and Jenn Browning of Pittsboro, NC, 21 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Friends are welcome to celebrate Nancy's life at Pleasant Green Community Center, Durham, NC on Saturday, March 7. Memorial contributions may be made by practicing thoughtful reduction of waste, minimizing energy consumption, and supporting worthy causes near you.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019