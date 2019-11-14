|
Anne C. Dulian, age 100. Beloved wife of the late Walter; loving mother of Walter (Sandra), Arleen (Ronald) Murar, Delphine Thun, and Diane (Bill) McDermott; devoted grandmother of 9; great-grandmother of 8; great-great-grandmother of 1; preceded in death by 1 sister and 3 brothers. Visitation Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 am at St. Thomas Becket Church, 1321 Burning Bush Lane, Mt. Prospect. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For information please contact Matz Funeral Home, Mt. Prospect (847) 394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019