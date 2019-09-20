|
Anne C. Konrath, nee Mancos, age 91, longtime resident of Evergreen Park, former member of St. Bernadette Parish and Evergreen Park Grandmother's Club; beloved wife of the late Emil; loving mother of Emil Jr. (Irene), Thomas (Carol) and Keith (Connie) Konrath, Michelle (Wicker) Freeman and the late Russell (Irene) Konrath; proud grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 5; dear sister of the late Andrew (the late Helen) and Michael Mancos and Mary (the late Hank) Blazek; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Monday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 8:45 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:15 a.m. at Visitation Catholic Church, Elmhurst. Interment Saint Mary Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
