Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 8:45 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
8:45 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Visitation Catholic Church
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
Anne C. Konrath Obituary
Anne C. Konrath, nee Mancos, age 91, longtime resident of Evergreen Park, former member of St. Bernadette Parish and Evergreen Park Grandmother's Club; beloved wife of the late Emil; loving mother of Emil Jr. (Irene), Thomas (Carol) and Keith (Connie) Konrath, Michelle (Wicker) Freeman and the late Russell (Irene) Konrath; proud grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 5; dear sister of the late Andrew (the late Helen) and Michael Mancos and Mary (the late Hank) Blazek; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Monday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 8:45 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:15 a.m. at Visitation Catholic Church, Elmhurst. Interment Saint Mary Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 20, 2019
