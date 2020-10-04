1/
Anne Celine Koch
1945 - 2020
Anne Celine Koch (nee Mahoney), age 75, of Naperville, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 29, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 9, 1945. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and loving and devoted husband of 54 years; Jeffrey P. Koch, beloved children; Matthew (Rachel) Koch, Brad (Candace) Koch, Jeanine (the late Chris) Clarke, adored grandchildren; Emily, Allison, Ben, George, sweet sister; Marilyn Vacca, and her loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Anne Mahoney and brother, William Mahoney, with whom she is now joyfully reunited. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Road, Naperville. Interment Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Naperville. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, or the International Myeloma Foundation. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
