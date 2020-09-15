1/1
Anne Curran
Anne "Nan" Curran, nee Feeney; Age 88; Native of Mullacuttra, Claregalway Co. Galway. Ireland; Beloved wife of the late John F. Curran; Devoted daughter of the late Mary and Tim Feeney; Dear sister of Sean (Mary) Feeney of Hounslow England, late Bridgie Feeney, late Winnie (late Paraic) Heneghan, late Sarah (late George) Gibbons; late Mary (late George) Barnes; late Peter (late Babbie); late Bill (Ginger) Feeney, and the late Patrick (late Ena) Feeney; Beloved Sister in law to Irene (PJ) Fitzgibbons, and Noreen Curran; Loving aunt of 54 nieces and nephews, and grand and great-aunt of many more; Nan worked in a department store in Galway city where she met the love of her life John Curran from Athenry. It was from there they decided to travel to the states. John went to Chicago while Nan joined her brother Bill in New York. Nan later flew to Chicago to join John where they married and set up home close to John's brothers Tom, Martin, and Desmond. They both never lost the draw their home place held for them and traveled to Ireland almost every year right up till John's passing in 2000. Nan and John didn't have any children of their own but were blessed with being 2nd parents to John's brother Tom's children Marie, Debbie, Pat, Tom, Mike, John and Margaret, who looked out for them and especially made sure Nan wanted for nothing since John died. Nan was a proud member of the Most Holy Redeemer Women's Guild, a regular parish Sacristan, and a proud member of Ridge Country Club. Nan enjoyed many years of bowling, golf, and lunch at Ridge with her friends on Thursdays. Nan will always be remembered for all the love she put into her famous apple pie and potato salad. In lieu of flowers and memorials, the family requests donations to Almost Home Kids, 7S. 721 Route 53, Naperville, IL 60540, 630-271-9155, www.almosthomekids.org/Give; Visitation Wednesday, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 96th & Lawndale, Evergreen Park. IL; Funeral Thursday, all family and friends will meet directly at Most Holy Redeemer Church; Mass 10:30 a.m.; A live stream of the mass is available by using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/curran; Interment Private; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home. For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
