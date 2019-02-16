|
Anne Dennison (nee Singer) age 83. beloved wife of the late Harold Dennison happily married for 60 years; loving mother of Holly (David) Kagan and Brad (Dalia) Dennison; devoted grandmother of 8; adoring great grandmother of 9. Chapel service Sunday, February 17, 2:30 PM at Peoria Hebrew Cemetery, 2807 West Heading Avenue, West Peoria, IL. For information or condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2019