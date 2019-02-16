Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Peoria Hebrew Cemetery
2807 West Heading Avenue
West Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Dennison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Dennison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anne Dennison Obituary
Anne Dennison (nee Singer) age 83. beloved wife of the late Harold Dennison happily married for 60 years; loving mother of Holly (David) Kagan and Brad (Dalia) Dennison; devoted grandmother of 8; adoring great grandmother of 9. Chapel service Sunday, February 17, 2:30 PM at Peoria Hebrew Cemetery, 2807 West Heading Avenue, West Peoria, IL. For information or condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now