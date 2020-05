Or Copy this URL to Share

Anne E. Buchholtz, 94, went home to be with the Lord on May 19. Beloved wife, loving mother/grandmother and prayer warrior, Anne is survived by her three adult children: Richard (Theresa), Janice (Peter) Ploegman and Nancy; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Merle; and grandson, Daniel Ploegman.





