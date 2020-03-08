Home

Sacred Heart Church
8245 W 111th St
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
8245 W. 111th Street
Palos Hills, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
8245 W. 111th Street
Palos Hills, IL
Anne F. Grgich

Anne F. Grgich Obituary
Loving aunt of the late Frank Tomasino, Denise (James "Skip") Prince, Jacklynn Zorich, Diane (Nicolas) Dracopoli, Allan (Carol) Tomasino, and Nancy (Robert CPD) Cranston. Cherished great-aunt of Jenny, Lauren, Marco, Maria, Jake, Kevin, Danny, and Sawyer Anne. Proud sister of the late Mathew (late Helen) Zorich, and the late Eva (late Frank) Tomasino. Dear friend of Shirley Oberg. Retired Illinois Bell employee. Visitation Monday 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th Street, Palos Hills, IL. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
