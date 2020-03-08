|
Loving aunt of the late Frank Tomasino, Denise (James "Skip") Prince, Jacklynn Zorich, Diane (Nicolas) Dracopoli, Allan (Carol) Tomasino, and Nancy (Robert CPD) Cranston. Cherished great-aunt of Jenny, Lauren, Marco, Maria, Jake, Kevin, Danny, and Sawyer Anne. Proud sister of the late Mathew (late Helen) Zorich, and the late Eva (late Frank) Tomasino. Dear friend of Shirley Oberg. Retired Illinois Bell employee. Visitation Monday 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th Street, Palos Hills, IL. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020