Former Senior Vice President at J. Walter Thompson
Beloved wife of Emmett McEldowney. Loving daughter of the late Peter J. and Marjorie Mather. Fond sister-in-law of Terry (Kathleen) McEldowney, Mary (Roger) Shiels, Rita (John) Sexton, Kevin (Patricia) McEldowney, and James (Joanne) McEldowney. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services and interment private at this time. Due to Covid-19 CDC restrictions, the family plans to host a celebration of Anne's life at a later date. Please leave a comment for the family on Anne's Tribute Wall. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020