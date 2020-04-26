Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Mather
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne F. Mather

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne F. Mather Obituary
Former Senior Vice President at J. Walter Thompson

Beloved wife of Emmett McEldowney. Loving daughter of the late Peter J. and Marjorie Mather. Fond sister-in-law of Terry (Kathleen) McEldowney, Mary (Roger) Shiels, Rita (John) Sexton, Kevin (Patricia) McEldowney, and James (Joanne) McEldowney. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services and interment private at this time. Due to Covid-19 CDC restrictions, the family plans to host a celebration of Anne's life at a later date. Please leave a comment for the family on Anne's Tribute Wall. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -