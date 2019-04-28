Anne Langfitt Fawcett, 86, of Evanston, IL, passed away in her home on March 24, 2019. She was born on August 15, 1932 in Chicago, IL and was the daughter of James Porter Langfitt and Annie (nee Neal) Langfitt. She was raised in Winnetka and was a student in the first class of Crow Island Elementary School. She graduated from New Trier High School (1950) and Wells College (1954) with a Baccalaureate degree in math, which led her to serve as treasurer of several nonprofit organizations over the years. She was a long-time member of Christ Church of Winnetka, Indian Hill Club (Winnetka), and Lost Tree Club (North Palm Beach, FL). With a healthy competitive spirit, she led an active life and engaged in many activities including bridge, golf, and tennis. Anne always had a positive disposition and a radiant smile that would warm the hearts of everyone around her. She was very devoted to her family and will be greatly missed by all. Anne is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Dwight Winter Fawcett. Survivors include their three children: Dwight (Christina) Fawcett, Jane (Robert) Dearborn, and Donald (Adrienne) Fawcett; nine grandchildren: Jackson, Thomas, Katherine, Lucy, Lynne, Margot, Madeleine, Cecelia, and Teresa; her sister: Jane (Jon) Lind; and other family members and dear friends. A memorial service will be held at 4pm on Saturday, May 4 at Christ Church of Winnetka (784 Sheridan Road). In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate that donations be made to Rush University Medical Center to support the Rush Memory and Aging Clinic. Please send memorial gifts to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 West Harrison St., Suite 300, Chicago, Illinois 60607 or visit http://rush.convio.net/afawcett. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary