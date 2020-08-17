1/
Anne Foges
Anne Foges, nee Oreskovich, age 84, of Oak Lawn, passed away on August 7, 2020. Loving wife of the late Joseph Foges, Cherished mom of the late Cheryl (the late George) Lynch and Laurie (Jim) Eul; Proud gram of Kimberly Lynch-Jones, Jami (Kevin) Craven, Robert (Charity) Lynch, Kristin (Greg) Jouppi, Joanna (Brendan) Fleming, and Sherry Eul; Dear great-grandma of 11; Beloved sister of six. Private services were held for Anne on Sunday, August 16th. Memorial Contributions in honor of Anne can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
7737837700
