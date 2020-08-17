Anne Foges, nee Oreskovich, age 84, of Oak Lawn, passed away on August 7, 2020. Loving wife of the late Joseph Foges, Cherished mom of the late Cheryl (the late George) Lynch and Laurie (Jim) Eul; Proud gram of Kimberly Lynch-Jones, Jami (Kevin) Craven, Robert (Charity) Lynch, Kristin (Greg) Jouppi, Joanna (Brendan) Fleming, and Sherry Eul; Dear great-grandma of 11; Beloved sister of six. Private services were held for Anne on Sunday, August 16th. Memorial Contributions in honor of Anne can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.