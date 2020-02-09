|
Anne G. Locascio nee Goldfinch, age 72, of River Forest; beloved wife of Lawrence J. Locascio, Jr.; adored mother of Lisa and Julia Locascio; loving daughter of the late Charles William Goldfinch and Elizabeth Canales Goldfinch; treasured granddaughter of the late Jose Tomas and Anne Wheeler Canales; dear godmother of Jonathan Stuckey and Byanca, Yesenia, and Nancy Salazar; prized friend of Margaret and John Stuckey, Lalena Porro Goard, Nydia and Omar Salazar, and Jasper Nighthawk Henderson. Patron of violinist Noah Geller, concertmaster of the Seattle Symphony Orchestra. Anne was an alumna of the Institut Saint Dominique, Paris, France, St. Mary's Hall, San Antonio, TX, Pine Manor College, Brookline, MA, and George Washington University. She also pursued her education at the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design, Meadows School of the Arts at Southern Methodist University, and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Visitation 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday Feb. 9 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Friends and family will meet at St. Giles Church, 1045 Columbian Ave., Oak Park on Monday Feb. 10 for mass at 11 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to: The Mendocino Coast Writers' Conference (mcwc.org). These funds will be used to establish the Anne G. Locascio Scholarship. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3190
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020