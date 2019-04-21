|
Anne Goldak, nee Rausch, 96, passed away February 19, 2019. Loving wife to the late John; devoted mother to Jennifer (Bob) Dore; Frank (Kim); and Adrienne (Steve) Fisher; proud grandmother of Darlina, Max, Kevin, Andrew, John, and the late Zachary. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 10am, until the time of Mass at 11am, at St. Margaret Mary Church, 2324 W. Chase Ave., Chicago, IL 60645. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019