Anne H. Evans, age 92, of Des Plaines, IL died on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Evans, her brother, William Hincke, and a son-in-law, Bryan Newkirk. She is survived by four children, Kate Newkirk, Nancy (Vince) Johnsen, Betty Lou (Neal) Schindler, and James (Stacee) Evans, her nine grandchildren: Jenai, John, Susanna, Tom, Tobin, Steve, Brian, Brent, and Bruce. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Nancy (the late Arvid) Carlson and Lucy Hincke, and five beloved nieces and nephews and their families. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, April 12th at G. L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 13th at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 1095 Thacker Street, Des Plaines at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts in Anne's memory be made to St. Martin's Episcopal Church (stmartinschurchdp.com), Northwest Choral Society (nwchoralsociety.org), Northwest Symphony Orchestra (northwestsymphony.org), or Healthy Women, Healthy Liberia (healthywomenliberia.org). For info please call (847) 699-9003.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019