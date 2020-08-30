Anne H. Scheer, age 88, of LaGrange; beloved wife of James; loving mother of Sue, Mary, Nancy (David), Jim, Mike (Jacalyn), Tim (Bridget), Rick (Laurine); preceded in death by her children Thomas Robert & Anne Catherine; proud grandmother of 24 and great-grandmother of 4; dear sister of the late John; dear sister-in-law, aunt, & friend of many. Visitation 3 to 8 pm on Tuesday, September 1 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Cletus Church, LaGrange. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anne's name to St. Cletus School are appreciated. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com