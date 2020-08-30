1/
Anne H. Scheer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne H. Scheer, age 88, of LaGrange; beloved wife of James; loving mother of Sue, Mary, Nancy (David), Jim, Mike (Jacalyn), Tim (Bridget), Rick (Laurine); preceded in death by her children Thomas Robert & Anne Catherine; proud grandmother of 24 and great-grandmother of 4; dear sister of the late John; dear sister-in-law, aunt, & friend of many. Visitation 3 to 8 pm on Tuesday, September 1 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Cletus Church, LaGrange. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anne's name to St. Cletus School are appreciated. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
St. Cletus Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 29, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Timothy Whelan
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved