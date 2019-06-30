|
|
(nee Hucko). Beloved wife of the late John J. Jurkovic. Loving mother of Robert (Janet) Jurkovic, Diane (late Robert) Wettergren & Ronald (Gail) Jurkovic. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Jessica), Laura (Brad), Jessica (Brendan), Julianne & Amy (Steve). Adoring great grandmother of Bailey, Ben, Gavin, Kate, Camden, Owen, Charlie & Henry. Dear sister of Dorothy (Robert) Ringbloom. Kind aunt of many. Family & Friends will gather Monday, July 1st for a lying-in-state from 10:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 7800 W. McCarthy Road, Palos Heights. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd would be appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER in Palos Heights. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019