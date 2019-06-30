Home

Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd
7800 W. McCarthy Road
Palos Heights, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd
7800 W. McCarthy Road
Palos Heights, IL
View Map
Anne Jurkovic Obituary
(nee Hucko). Beloved wife of the late John J. Jurkovic. Loving mother of Robert (Janet) Jurkovic, Diane (late Robert) Wettergren & Ronald (Gail) Jurkovic. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Jessica), Laura (Brad), Jessica (Brendan), Julianne & Amy (Steve). Adoring great grandmother of Bailey, Ben, Gavin, Kate, Camden, Owen, Charlie & Henry. Dear sister of Dorothy (Robert) Ringbloom. Kind aunt of many. Family & Friends will gather Monday, July 1st for a lying-in-state from 10:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 7800 W. McCarthy Road, Palos Heights. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd would be appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER in Palos Heights. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019
