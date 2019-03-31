Anne K. Smith "Anita," Age 90, adored wife of the late Franklin. Devoted and beloved mother of Kathleen (Michael) Moran, Charles (Mary Murphy), Franklin Jr. (Krishna), Mary Paula (David) Doyle, David (Cathy), Martha (Timothy) Hauber, Christopher (Maryterese), Thomas (Julie), the late Anna Marie, and Justin (Ellen). Cherished grandmother of Matt (Katherine), Brendan (Maria), Anne Marie (Tom) Cummings, Danny (Katie), Michael (Gaby), and Joe Moran; Charlie (Meghan), Brian (Mim), Brigid (Tim) Bonen, Katie, Kevin, and Nora Smith; Danny (Colleen) and Christine Smith; David (Dana), Connor (Erin), Claire (John) Brooks, Tommy (Kelly), and Jack Doyle; Caitlin (Sam) Sica, Paul and Adam Smith; Lauren (Tarik), Julia (Matt) Liguzinski, T.J., and Drew Hauber; Patrick, Maggie, Joseph, and Sean Smith; Matthew, Elaine, Philip, and Gregory Smith; Isabella, Justin, Peter, and Patrick Smith. Loving great grandmother of Ellie, Natalie, Emily, and Julia Moran, Gus Cummings, Evelyn Brooks, Tommy and Peter Doyle. Beloved daughter of the late Charles H. and Anna McVady Ward. Dearest sister of the late Rosemary (the late Tom) Supple and the late John (Roseann) Ward; and dear aunt to many. Anita is fondly remembered as an Alumna of Christ the King Grammar School (1942), Longwood/Academy of Our Lady H.S. (1946), by her C.F.M. friends, and the Beverly Belles Bridge Club. Visitation Monday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton, Chicago, IL 60643. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, 2325 N. Lakewood Ave., Chicago, IL 60614 or the Children's Heart Foundation, P.O. Box 244, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary