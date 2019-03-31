Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne K. "Anita" Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anne K. "Anita" Smith Obituary
Anne K. Smith "Anita," Age 90, adored wife of the late Franklin. Devoted and beloved mother of Kathleen (Michael) Moran, Charles (Mary Murphy), Franklin Jr. (Krishna), Mary Paula (David) Doyle, David (Cathy), Martha (Timothy) Hauber, Christopher (Maryterese), Thomas (Julie), the late Anna Marie, and Justin (Ellen). Cherished grandmother of Matt (Katherine), Brendan (Maria), Anne Marie (Tom) Cummings, Danny (Katie), Michael (Gaby), and Joe Moran; Charlie (Meghan), Brian (Mim), Brigid (Tim) Bonen, Katie, Kevin, and Nora Smith; Danny (Colleen) and Christine Smith; David (Dana), Connor (Erin), Claire (John) Brooks, Tommy (Kelly), and Jack Doyle; Caitlin (Sam) Sica, Paul and Adam Smith; Lauren (Tarik), Julia (Matt) Liguzinski, T.J., and Drew Hauber; Patrick, Maggie, Joseph, and Sean Smith; Matthew, Elaine, Philip, and Gregory Smith; Isabella, Justin, Peter, and Patrick Smith. Loving great grandmother of Ellie, Natalie, Emily, and Julia Moran, Gus Cummings, Evelyn Brooks, Tommy and Peter Doyle. Beloved daughter of the late Charles H. and Anna McVady Ward. Dearest sister of the late Rosemary (the late Tom) Supple and the late John (Roseann) Ward; and dear aunt to many. Anita is fondly remembered as an Alumna of Christ the King Grammar School (1942), Longwood/Academy of Our Lady H.S. (1946), by her C.F.M. friends, and the Beverly Belles Bridge Club. Visitation Monday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton, Chicago, IL 60643. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, 2325 N. Lakewood Ave., Chicago, IL 60614 or the Children's Heart Foundation, P.O. Box 244, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now