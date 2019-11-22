|
Anne Karacic, nee Sanfilippo, 89, of Lake in the Hills.
Loving mother of Dr. Joseph (Barbara) Karacic, Roseanne (Lewis) Christman, Elaine (Timothy) Donovan and the late Gregory T. (Barbara Jo) Karacic; cherished grandmother of Dr. Steven (Dr. Sarah Craft) Karacic, Christopher Karacic, Michael Karacic, Troy Christman, Alexandra Christman, Jack (Nila) Donovan, Kara Donovan, Maggie Donovan, Luke Donovan, Anne Donovan and Brandon Hornsby.
Visitation, Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Morizzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2550 West Hassell Road, (Northeast corner of Barrington Road), Hoffman Estates, IL. 60169, Family and Friends will meet Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 North Ela Street, Barrington, IL. 60010 from 9:00 A.M. to time of Mass 10:00 A.M. Entombment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery, Palatine.
Donations can be made online at www.beagiftfoundation.org or can be mailed c/o of Elaine Donovan at 12948 E. Mountain View Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85259.
For further information call847.752.6444.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019