Home

POWERED BY

Services
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
For more information about
Anne Kindt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Kindt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Kindt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anne Kindt Obituary
Anne Kindt nee Leptich, Age 94. Loving and devoted wife of the late Roy; Caring mother of Tom (Jacqueline) and the late Daniel; Wonderful grandmother of Heather (John), Troy and her beloved granddogs Theo and Sonny; Dear sister in law of Charlotte (the late Edward) Kalas; Fond aunt of Mike (Jennifer), Carolyn (Frank) Lohre and Donald; Great aunt of Jennifer, Kimberly and Trevor. Anne worked many years at Chicago Title and Trust before her marriage to Roy. She was a devoted crossing guard for over 20 years at various school districts. Anne and Roy enjoyed attending numerous Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears games over the years. Anne will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at BELMONT FUNERAL HOME 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral Prayers Friday 9:00 a.m. at funeral home to St. Pascal Church for Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Info 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now