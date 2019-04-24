|
Anne Kindt nee Leptich, Age 94. Loving and devoted wife of the late Roy; Caring mother of Tom (Jacqueline) and the late Daniel; Wonderful grandmother of Heather (John), Troy and her beloved granddogs Theo and Sonny; Dear sister in law of Charlotte (the late Edward) Kalas; Fond aunt of Mike (Jennifer), Carolyn (Frank) Lohre and Donald; Great aunt of Jennifer, Kimberly and Trevor. Anne worked many years at Chicago Title and Trust before her marriage to Roy. She was a devoted crossing guard for over 20 years at various school districts. Anne and Roy enjoyed attending numerous Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears games over the years. Anne will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at BELMONT FUNERAL HOME 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral Prayers Friday 9:00 a.m. at funeral home to St. Pascal Church for Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Info 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019