Anne Klaber, nee Rosenbaum, 96 ½ years young. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Max. Cherished and loving mother of Stephen (Mona) Klaber. Treasured and very proud grandmother of Andrew (Jackie) and Robby (Deena). Precious great grandmother of Nathan. Dear sister of Ina (Les) Sterling. Anne, a Holocaust survivor, was born in Schoeppenstedt, Germany. She emigrated from Germany in August 1941 on the last boat to bring Jews from Nazi-occupied Europe to the United States. She was a person of great resiliency and was a beacon of love, strength and kindness to her family; she was a woman of great "chesed," who never said a negative word about anyone and in turn, was loved by everyone who knew her. She had a real "can do" spirit and was the epitome of a positive attitude. She was an art lover, gourmet cook and the embodiment of "class." She will forever be in our hearts. Graveside service in New Jersey and shiva will be private. Donations may be made to , Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society HIAS.org, and UJA-Federation of NY ujafedny.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2020