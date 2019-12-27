|
|
Anne Kuhn (nee King), 82, of Chicago, passed away December 21, 2019 at Wesley Place in Chicago.
Born in Detroit, Michigan on October 14, 1937, she was the daughter of Charles and Leonore (Nee Shaeffer) King. Her early life was spent in Detroit and then in Chicago, where she graduated from Nettelhorst Elementary and Francis Parker High School. She then graduated from UW-Madison in 1959. After a (clearly successful) blind date and a brief romance, she was married to James Kuhn at Temple Sholom in Chicago on October 8, 1960. Anne and Jim raised their family in both California and suburban Chicago, where Anne kept the family going through frequent moves and served as the "cool" mom to the good friends made along the way.
Anne worked as a social worker, teacher's aide and Head Start volunteer. All of her jobs were chosen based on her lifelong love for children, reading, and learning. In her later years she maintained her great love for children and for dogs, and enjoyed walks through her neighborhood where she could enjoy as many sightings as possible. She was a lifelong Cubs fan, and had fun sharing information about the looks of the Cubs players remembered from her early years … not just their baseball skills. Anne was also an early adopter of "healthy eating" habits, while at the same time saving exclusions for her favorite treats as often as possible. Her survivors have inherited all of these traits.
Anne is survived by her children, Elizabeth Rose Kuhn and son-in-law Ken Edwards, and Julie Ann Kuhn; grandchildren Charles Raymond and Samuel Hunter Edwards-Kuhn; and beloved cousins Jeanne Gerson and Linda Delaney. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband James.
The family would like to send out a special thank you to Anne's wonderful friend and companion Gabriela Ocampo. Gaby helped care for Anne as her health declined, giving her many additional quality years, walks, restaurant adventures and other experiences that would not have been possible without her. The family also wishes to thank these kind and caring individuals: The Care Plan, Jaqueline Boyd and Nina Szidon; Wesley Place nurses and CNAs on 2; and Journeycare, Nadya Eliah, Beverly Davis and volunteers. All made mom's final months as comfortable and loving as possible.
A burial will take place at Rochester (WI) Cemetery at a later date. In Anne's memory and to support the causes she loved as well as those who cared for her, contributions may be made to Sit, Stay, Read Chicago, sitstayread.org OR the JourneyCare Foundation, journeycare.org.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019