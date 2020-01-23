|
Anne L. Thompson nee Morrissey of Westchester, beloved wife of the late Clinton Paul Thompson; loving mother of Diane (Dale) Gemignani, Nancy (Marc) Zawicki and Clinton Mark (Cindy) Thompson; dear grandmother of Michael (Justina) & David Gemignani, Carolyn (Sean) Lynch, Matthew (Ellie), Monica, Thomas & Jack Zawicki, Kara (Tim) Fioritto, Clinton Ryan (Ginny) & Nicholas Thompson; great grandmother of Jocelyn, Sabrina, Valerie, Elsie, Avery, Alyssa, Arianna & Clinton Adam; step grandmother & great grandmother of Doyle, John, Alex, Alyssa & Austin; fond sister of the late Alice Wyatt, Patricia & William Morrissey. Visitation Sunday 4-7 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Rds, Hillside/ Westchester. Prayers Monday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church, Westchester. Mass 10 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: , . Funeral Info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020