Anne M. "Nancy" Lonis, nee Carmody, age 83, beloved wife of the late Constantine "Gus"; loving mother of Paul, Christopher (Carrie) and Katherine Lonis; cherished grandmother of Sean, Justin, Gus, Evelyn, Catherine and Grace; dear sister of Rita (John) Stevens and the late John Carmody, Mary (the late Joseph) Donlan, Patricia (Jack) Nolan; fond aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Monday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Friends and family will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, 11:15 a.m at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 8033 West Addison, Chicago. Interment All Saints Catholic Cemetery, DesPlaines. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please note that the family thanks all attendees in advance for their show of support, however facility capacity is limited and we request all attendees maintain social distancing, wear a mask and be respectful of the time so all have a chance to express their condolences. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Smile Train, in memory of Nancy Lonis. Link for memorials and to view the Livestream of funeral Mass available through the funeral home website. For further information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com