|
|
Anne M. Mlinarcik nee Gomulka. Beloved wife of the late John Paul Mlinarcik Sr. Loving mother of Paulette (Lawrence) Cwik, John P. (the late Kathleen) Mlinarcik, Susan (Gary) Howard, Richard (Karen) Mlinarcik & James (Laura) Mlinarcik. Cherished grandmother of Melissa (Todd) Ernst, Scott Cwik, Amanda, Megan (Clay) Holland, Tracy, Keith Howard, Eric Cwik, Joseph (Maura), John III (Amanda) Mlinarcik, Vito, Matthew, Jillian (Jeremy), Jeffrey (Mary) Mlinarcik, Ricky & Andrew Mlinarcik. Proud great grandmother of Lilianna, Gabriel, Bennett, Eva, Juliet, Carter, Daxton, and Evan. Fond sister of Frank (Lori) Gomulka and the late Reverend Henry, Henrietta, Edward, Eleanor, Adele, John, Theodore and Albert. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass, 11:00 am Saturday, April 6, at St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave. in Oak Lawn. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019