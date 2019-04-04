Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Linus Church
10300 S. Lawler Ave
Oak Lawn, IL
Anne M. Mlinarcik

Anne M. Mlinarcik Obituary
Anne M. Mlinarcik nee Gomulka. Beloved wife of the late John Paul Mlinarcik Sr. Loving mother of Paulette (Lawrence) Cwik, John P. (the late Kathleen) Mlinarcik, Susan (Gary) Howard, Richard (Karen) Mlinarcik & James (Laura) Mlinarcik. Cherished grandmother of Melissa (Todd) Ernst, Scott Cwik, Amanda, Megan (Clay) Holland, Tracy, Keith Howard, Eric Cwik, Joseph (Maura), John III (Amanda) Mlinarcik, Vito, Matthew, Jillian (Jeremy), Jeffrey (Mary) Mlinarcik, Ricky & Andrew Mlinarcik. Proud great grandmother of Lilianna, Gabriel, Bennett, Eva, Juliet, Carter, Daxton, and Evan. Fond sister of Frank (Lori) Gomulka and the late Reverend Henry, Henrietta, Edward, Eleanor, Adele, John, Theodore and Albert. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass, 11:00 am Saturday, April 6, at St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave. in Oak Lawn. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019
