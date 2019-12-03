|
Anne M. Novak, nee Polach, age 90, of Elmhurst; resident of Lexington Square, longtime devoted volunteer at Loretto Hospital, Chicago; beloved wife of the late Edward; loving sister of the late Frank Polach and the late Lillian (James) Boerman; devoted aunt of James (Sherry) and Robert (Lynn) Boerman and great-aunt of Lindsay, James-Paul and Emma Boerman. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service 6:00 p.m at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Private Interment services at Bohemian National Cemetery. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019