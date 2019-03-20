|
|
Anne M. Peck, age 87, nee Kubik, was called home to the Lord, Monday March 18, 2019 after a two-year battle with kidney disease. Anne was a kind-hearted gentle soul to all who knew her. Loving mother of David Peck, CFD (Tony Mundo, CFD), Joanne Peck, Barbara Healy, Ret. CPD. Devoted wife of the late David G. Peck. Daughter of the late John (Anna) Kubik and sister to the late Joe Kubik. Fond sister in law, of Mickey Kubik and aunt of many. Beloved family friends, Healy-Bastian Family, Jason, Katherine, Emily. Corcoran Family, Dennis, Rosann, Kelly, Ryan (Anna) Riley and Lenore Mundo's Family. Visitation Friday, 3/22/19, 9:30 a.m. until time of service, 11:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 8600 W. Lawrence Ave, Norridge, IL. Entombment Acacia Park Cemetery, Norridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Zion Lutheran Church, K9 Comfort Dogs- Lutheran Church Charities, St John's Lutheran Church and School Chicago, or . Arrangement by Douglas Peterson Funeral Director. For info 773-889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019