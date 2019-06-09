Anne M. Scanlon (nee McInerney), age 88; beloved wife of the late Local 150 member George P. Scanlon for 62 wonderful years; loving mother of George (DiAnne) Scanlon, Marge (Richard) Caldera, Thomas (Patricia) Scanlon, Kevin (Missy) Scanlon, Kathy (Sean) Gallagher; dear grandmother of Caley, Brian, Conor, Christine, Megan, Lucienne, Annie, Rosemarie, Declan, Paige, Finn, and Fiona; fond and youngest sister of John, Bridget, Mary, Petey and Tommy who all preceded her in death; proud nanny to Jackie Patee and Charlie Smith whom she loved like her own; loving aunt to many in the U.S and Ireland; and friend of everyone she met. Born in Ennistymon, County Clare, Ireland and emigrated to Chicago in 1949, she met her future husband at an Irish dance and married him when he returned from serving in the Korean War. Deeply proud of her Irish heritage and appreciative of the challenges her courageous father faced raising six children on a farm after her mother died shortly after she was born, she realized that love endured over all, and brought that love to her own family and all those she met. She raised her children on the South Side in the parishes of St. Louis de Montfort and St. Bede the Venerable. She was a devout Roman Catholic and supported many causes, particularly those that benefit children, and was a strong believer in the power of prayer, particularly to St. Anthony. There will be a Visitation on Tuesday, June 11 from 3 to 8pm at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. On Wednesday, June 12, prayers will be said at 9:15am and proceed to St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring Ave, LaGrange for the funeral Mass 10am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to in Chicago, IL or St. Joseph's Indian School in Chamberlain, SD. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary