Anne M. Szabela nee Schuch, 90, passed away on April 26, 2020. Anne was born in Chicago, IL to the late Joseph and Hermina (Gabler) Schuch. Anne was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Edward. Devoted mother of William (Terese), Karen Potempa, Richard, Jerome (Lauri), and Jeanne (William) Buttimer; proud grandmother of eleven and great-grandmother of eight; caring sister of Edward (Lillian), Paul (Patricia), the late Joseph (Rose), and the late Bernice Schuch. Anne was a longtime resident of Mokena, IL and a faithful parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Vandenberg Funeral Home, 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.