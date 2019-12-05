Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Mokena, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Mokena, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Barry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Marie Barry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Marie Barry Obituary
Anne Marie Barry (nee O'Connor). Age 91. Native of Long Island, NY. Longtime Flossmoor resident. Mother of Walter (Therese) Barry and Ann (Charles) Davis. Devoted "Nana" to grandchildren Patrick (Lindsey), Annie (JP), Chaz (Ali), Edward (Amanda), Brian (Alexis), Matt (Tarah), and Christian. Loving and proud 'Gigi' to great-grandchildren Reese, Morgan, Wes, Josie, Frances, Ty, Charlie, and Sammy. Joins beloved husband Walter J. Barry in eternal rest. Preceded in death by parents Edward and Anne O'Connor and brother Dr. Luke O'Connor. Sister to Ellen (late Walter) Stankewick and Geraldine (late James) Block. Beloved aunt and friend to many. Visitation on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9-11am at St. Mary Catholic Church Mokena. Mass to follow at 11 am. Interment, St. Mary Cemetery, Mokena. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catholic Charities. www.kurtzmemorial chapel.com or 815-806-2225 for info.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -