Anne Marie Barry (nee O'Connor). Age 91. Native of Long Island, NY. Longtime Flossmoor resident. Mother of Walter (Therese) Barry and Ann (Charles) Davis. Devoted "Nana" to grandchildren Patrick (Lindsey), Annie (JP), Chaz (Ali), Edward (Amanda), Brian (Alexis), Matt (Tarah), and Christian. Loving and proud 'Gigi' to great-grandchildren Reese, Morgan, Wes, Josie, Frances, Ty, Charlie, and Sammy. Joins beloved husband Walter J. Barry in eternal rest. Preceded in death by parents Edward and Anne O'Connor and brother Dr. Luke O'Connor. Sister to Ellen (late Walter) Stankewick and Geraldine (late James) Block. Beloved aunt and friend to many. Visitation on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9-11am at St. Mary Catholic Church Mokena. Mass to follow at 11 am. Interment, St. Mary Cemetery, Mokena. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catholic Charities. www.kurtzmemorial chapel.com or 815-806-2225 for info.
