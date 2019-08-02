|
|
Ann Marie Dolan, 70, of Montgomery, IL peacefully passed away at home on 7/30/2019 surrounded by family after a courageous 13 year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was a devoted wife to her husband Richard for 44 years, a loving mother to her children, and beloved by many family and friends. Ann Marie was born the oldest of five children in Buffalo, NY in 1949, and graduated from Willowbrook high school. She loved shopping, buying gifts for friends and family, going to the movies, and meeting up for group dinners with friends. She was an avid sports fan, and never missed one of her son's events or a Bear's game. She rescued many dogs, and volunteered time with rescue organizations and local animal shelters. She held many positions over the years including nursing assistant, dental assistant, and school teacher, but most of all, she loved working for IHSA and Great Lakes Volleyball as an official, trainer, and administrative personnel. Through volleyball, she met many life-long friends that will be greatly missed. Family was always a very important part of her life. She was preceded in death by her daughter Denielle; parents Michael and Rita Jezioro; and sister Christine. She is survived by her husband Richard; son Collin (Alorna) Dolan; brother Michael (Judy) Jezioro; sisters Cathy (Ted) Miller and Mary Beth (Burt) Ruege; grandchildren Ari, Saxon, and Gregory; as well as many close nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family will be receiving guests Monday August 5, 2019 from 4pm until time of service at 7pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. For guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019