Anne "Nan" McMillen nee Ford, 95, of Evanston and formerly of Winnetka, passed away July 10, 2019. Wife of the late Thomas R. McMillen; mother of Margot (Howard Marshall) McMillen, Patricia (Sam Bader) McMillen and Onnie (Steven) Scheyer; grandmother of Holly (John) Roberson Goldstein and Heather (Gareth) Roberson Gaston, Sandy and John (Katie) Marshall, Kate (Omar) El-Sharkawy, Drew (Laura) and Cody Scheyer; great grandmother of Eli and James Roberson-Goldstein, Mira Gaston, and Sami and Theo El-Sharkawy. A family gathering in memory of Nan has been held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Geneva Foundation New Hope Scholarship, 3200 Grant St., Evanston, IL 60201.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019