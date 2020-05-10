Anne P. Nee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne P. Nee - (nee Naughton) beloved wife of Coleman; loving mother of Patrick and Kevin Nee; proud and cherished grandmother of Daniel Nee; dear sister of Coleman (the late Delia) Naughton, Margaret (the late James) Byers, Eileen (the late Patrick) Clorethy and the late Mary (Patrick) Joyce, Peter, Tommy, John and Winnie (Coleman) McDonough; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral service Monday. Interment All Saints. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss. Ann was a true lady and always lovely to chat with.
Teresa Kirwan
Friend
May 9, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Don Pitzen
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved