Anne P. Nee - (nee Naughton) beloved wife of Coleman; loving mother of Patrick and Kevin Nee; proud and cherished grandmother of Daniel Nee; dear sister of Coleman (the late Delia) Naughton, Margaret (the late James) Byers, Eileen (the late Patrick) Clorethy and the late Mary (Patrick) Joyce, Peter, Tommy, John and Winnie (Coleman) McDonough; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral service Monday. Interment All Saints. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.