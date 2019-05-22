Anne R. (Etta) Farrelly, 90, of Naples, FL died in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Arbor Glen at Arbor Trace. She had lived there for the past 7 years and loved the community. Etta was born at home in Newry, Northern Ireland on July 15, 1928 a daughter of the late Daniel and Esther (McKeown) McDonnell.In 1963 she immigrated to the United States. She would meet her future husband, Peter J. Farrelly in 1964 in Chicago, and on January 19, 1966, they were married in Dublin, Ireland. They were married 46 years until Peter's untimely passing on February 18, 2012.They were residents of Glenview, IL until 2009, when they moved to St. Augustine, FL. They enjoyed traveling the world together and lived in the United States, Ireland, and New Zealand at various times.Etta was an entrepreneur, having started numerous businesses with Peter, including the Irish Connoisseur and Celtic Currents retail shops in Glenview and Chicago, and All Things Irish Imports, specializing in fine Irish gifts. She retired in 1998.She attended St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Bonita Springs.Survivors include her two loving sons, Peter D. "Don" Farrelly and his husband, Glenn Bradley of Naples, FL; Joseph T. Farrelly and his wife, Bogumi?a Ordyk of Brussels, Belgium; and one granddaughter, Julia E. Farrelly of Brussels. She is also survived by three siblings, Mary Lucille (Lucy) McDonnell, Desmond McDonnell, and Patrick McDonnell all of Newry, Ireland.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 22, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home 28300 Tamiami Tr. So., Bonita Springs, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23, at 10:00 AM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church 28300 Beaumont Rd., Bonita Springs, FL. Burial will follow on Friday, May 24, at 11:30 AM at Calvary Catholic Cemetery 5233 118th Ave. North, Clearwater, FL.To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.comArrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, Bonita Springs, FL. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary