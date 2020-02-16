Home

Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
Anne R. Fuelling


1937 - 2020
Anne R. Fuelling Obituary
Anne R. Fuelling nee Ripley, age 82

Beloved wife of Thomas

Devoted mother of Christina and Keith (Yesenia Robles. Cherished grandma of Ryan & Riley. Loving sister of James (Lury) Ripley & sister-in-law of Laurel (the late Gordon) Johnson. Fond aunt of 3 nieces & 4 nephews. Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to a appreciated. For information 708-448-6000or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
